Buehler yielded five runs on five hits and a walk in three innings but took the no-decision in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Not only did Buehler get rocked, but he failed to record a strikeout. He was spotted a 4-0 lead before allowing three runs without recording an out in the fourth. Pedro Baez replaced him and allowed two more to score, going against Buehler. The second-year right-hander was expected to build off his 2.62 ERA from 2018 but has already put himself behind. Buehler will take the mound in Colorado on Saturday.