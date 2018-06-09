Buehler underwent X-rays on Saturday and was diagnosed with bruised ribs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler exited Friday's start against the Braves after 5.1 innings with an undisclosed injury, so the diagnosis of a relatively minor rib injury is fantastic news. The 23-year-old will remain on the active roster for now but his status for Wednesday's expected start against the Rangers is up in the air. Regardless of whether he misses a turn in the rotation, Buehler doesn't appear poised for an extended absence.