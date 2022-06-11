Buehler was removed from Friday's game against the Giants after four innings due to right elbow discomfort.

Buehler was slightly more effective early in Friday's matchup than he had been recently, as he allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six in four innings. He was removed after throwing 70 pitches (43 strikes) over the first four innings, but it seemed plausible that the Dodgers simply wanted to give the right-hander a shorter start to help rebuild his confidence. However, the team ultimately revealed that he's dealing with an elbow issue. It's not yet clear whether Buehler's injury will force him to miss his next turn through the rotation.