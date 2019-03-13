Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Didn't feel right early in camp
Buehler is healthy now but wasn't feeling right early in camp, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler has been built up very slowly and has yet to make a Cactus League appearance, though the team hadn't given any reason for that approach until now. What originally appeared to be general workload management now seems to have been at least a minor issue such as dead arm. It's good news that Buehler is fine now, but it's discouraging that he's already battled some sort of problem. With both Buehler and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) on a similar delayed timeline, Ross Stripling is looking increasingly likely to crack the Opening Day rotation.
