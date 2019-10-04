Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominant against Nats
Buehler allowed one hit and three walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings in a win over Washington in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday.
Manager Dave Roberts gave Buehler the nod in Game 1 over future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, and Buehler rewarded his skipper's faith with a gem. Buehler made history, becoming the first NL pitcher to have back-to-back postseason starts of six innings or more with two or fewer hits allowed, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. The right-hander also became the first pitcher ever to strike out at least seven batters in each of his first five career postseason games. He's in line to start Game 5, if necessary.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...