Buehler allowed one hit and three walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings in a win over Washington in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday.

Manager Dave Roberts gave Buehler the nod in Game 1 over future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, and Buehler rewarded his skipper's faith with a gem. Buehler made history, becoming the first NL pitcher to have back-to-back postseason starts of six innings or more with two or fewer hits allowed, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. The right-hander also became the first pitcher ever to strike out at least seven batters in each of his first five career postseason games. He's in line to start Game 5, if necessary.