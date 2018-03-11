Buehler (back) fired a pair of scoreless innings in relief Saturday, allowing one hit while striking out five in a spring win over the Cubs.

The Dodgers had been slow-playing their talented prospect from his minor back ailment. The extra rest apparently did wonders for the 23-year-old, as he was dialing his fastball up in the high 90s in Saturday's outing. Buehler will likely start the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City due to the Dodgers' crowded rotation. That said, several of their projected starters spent time on the disabled list last year, so Buehler could make his first major-league start at some point this season. The flamethrowing righty posted a 12.6 K/9 across four levels (including a brief September callup) last season, so he should be on fantasy owners' radars regardless of whether or not he makes the Opening Day roster.

