Buehler (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, tossing nine shutout innings during which he allowed three hits and struck out 10.

Buehler dominated from start to finish in the impressive performance, retiring eight of the Diamondbacks' first nine batters and 16 of their final 17. The right-hander induced 14 swinging strikes, racked up a season-high 10 punchouts and didn't walk a batter for the first time in four starts. The shutout was both the first of Buehler's career and the first in MLB this season. He's started the season off well, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Buehler is in line to make his next start against Detroit on Sunday.