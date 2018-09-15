Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominates over eight innings
Buehler (7-5) earned the victory over the Cardinals on Friday after tossing eight shutout innings. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out nine.
In a game with postseason implications, Buehler dominated the Cardinals and didn't allow a baserunner until the fifth inning. The nine strikeouts tied a season-high, and the young righty keeps collecting punchouts on the season (131 K's over 118.2 innings). He'll carry an impressive 2.88 ERA into his next start scheduled for Wednesday against the Rockies.
