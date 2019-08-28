Buehler (11-3) got the win against the Padres on Tuesday, giving up no runs on four hits over six innings, striking out 11 and walking two as the Dodgers prevailed 9-0.

Buehler continues to light it up, as he posted his fifth double-digit strikeout effort of the season in this contest, cruising to his 11th win while holding his opponent scoreless for the third time in his last four outings. The dominant stretch leaves the 25-year-old with fantastic numbers for the season, as he's sporting a 3.03 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and ridiculous 185:28 K:BB across 154.1 innings.