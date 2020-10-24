Buehler allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 across six innings to earn the win in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday against the Rays.

Buehler kept the Rays off balance throughout his start, racking up 18 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. His only struggle came in the fifth inning, when he allowed two doubles in the span of three hitters. Buehler has dominated this postseason, racking up 39 strikeouts across 25 innings while maintaining a 1.80 ERA.