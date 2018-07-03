Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Due for at least two minors starts
Buehler will make at least two starts in the minors before returning to the Dodgers' active roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
After being sidelined for most of June with a right rib microfracture, Buehler bypassed a minor-league rehab assignment last week and was instead activated from the 10-day disabled list to come out of the bullpen and piggyback starter Clayton Kershaw. That plan proved disastrous, however, as Buehler was tagged for five runs over one inning to take the loss in what had been a tightly-contested game. With the Los Angeles rotation back to full strength following the recent returns of Kershaw and Rich Hill from the DL, Buehler was sent back to High-A Rancho Cucamonga and will make a start with the affiliate Tuesday. He'll presumably be stretched out in preparation for an eventual return to a starting role with the Dodgers, with Roberts perhaps willing to roll with a six-man rotation if the other five starters remain both healthy and effective. Look for Buehler to rejoin the big club shortly before or immediately after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for Tuesday start in minors•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optioned to High-A•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Next appearance up in air•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Hammered in return from DL•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Activated from disabled list Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...