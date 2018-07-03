Buehler will make at least two starts in the minors before returning to the Dodgers' active roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

After being sidelined for most of June with a right rib microfracture, Buehler bypassed a minor-league rehab assignment last week and was instead activated from the 10-day disabled list to come out of the bullpen and piggyback starter Clayton Kershaw. That plan proved disastrous, however, as Buehler was tagged for five runs over one inning to take the loss in what had been a tightly-contested game. With the Los Angeles rotation back to full strength following the recent returns of Kershaw and Rich Hill from the DL, Buehler was sent back to High-A Rancho Cucamonga and will make a start with the affiliate Tuesday. He'll presumably be stretched out in preparation for an eventual return to a starting role with the Dodgers, with Roberts perhaps willing to roll with a six-man rotation if the other five starters remain both healthy and effective. Look for Buehler to rejoin the big club shortly before or immediately after the All-Star break.