Buehler (13-3) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out 11 across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles.

Buehler took advantage of a favorable matchup, sitting down 21 Orioles on just 91 pitches. He generated a very impressive 19 swinging strikes to secure his second 11-strikeout performance in his last three starts. It was also a continuation of his stellar season, as he now owns a 3.14 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while striking out 201 batters across 166.1 innings. He's currently scheduled to draw his next start Sunday at the Mets.