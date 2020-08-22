Buehler (1-0) earned the win Friday over the Rockies. He tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out 11.

Buehler recorded double-digit strikeouts for the eighth time in his career -- he hadn't accomplished this feat since Sep. 10 last year when he fanned 11 in a 7-3 win at Baltimore. Buehler hasn't looked convincing this season, but he has allowed two or fewer runs in three of five starts while posting a 10.1 K/9 in 25 innings across his first five outings.