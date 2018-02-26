The Dodgers are bringing Buehler (back) along slowly in camp, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports. "We're slow playing Walker," manager Dave Roberts said.

Buehler apparently tweaked his back sometime in January, and while the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, the Dodgers are playing it safe with the highly-regarded prospect and easing him into action early on in camp. According to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, the 23-year-old threw a successful bullpen session Sunday and is expected to progress to facing live hitters sometime next week before making his Cactus League debut. Buehler is expected to open the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City as the Dodgers look to limit his workload, but he could join the big club's rotation in the summer if he shows improved command.