Buehler is in line to start Game 5 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Washington was able to force a Game 5 after a victory Monday evening, and according to skipper Dave Roberts, Buehler will get the nod. After Monday's loss, Roberts stated that the idea is for Clayton Kershaw to piggyback with Walker, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.