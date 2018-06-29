Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Expected to start Tuesday
Manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network Radio that Buehler will start Tuesday against the Pirates.
Buehler made a surprise return from the DL on Thursday, pitching in relief of Clayton Kershaw instead of making his previously scheduled minor-league rehab start. That appearance did not go well (five earned runs in one inning), but Buehler had a 2.63 ERA in his first nine starts and there was little doubt that he would slot back into the rotation eventually. He figures to face limited pitch counts in his next couple starts after throwing only 35 pitches in his return.
