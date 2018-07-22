Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Expected to start Wednesday for big club
The Dodgers are expected to recall Buehler from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Buehler, who was optioned to Triple-A after his last start prior to the All-Star break, tossed a five-inning simulated game Friday while waiting for the Dodgers to decide his next step. It appears the Dodgers intend to break Buehler into a six-man rotation, at least for the upcoming week. The Dodgers could look to restrict Buehler's pitch counts during his starts with the big club an effort to keep him fresh through a potential playoff run, but he should perform well enough on a per-inning basis to warrant a roster spot in nearly every fantasy format. Before being demoted to Triple-A, Buehler accrued a 3.45, 1.08 WHIP and 59 strikeouts over 57.1 innings across 11 outings (10 starts).
