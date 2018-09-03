Buehler (foot) said he expects to make his next start on schedule, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler said he suffered a muscle cramp in his foot during his start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. X-rays came back negative and it sounds like the young right-hander won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation as a result. Buehler will line up to face the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday should he stay on turn.