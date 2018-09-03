Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Expects to make next start
Buehler (foot) said he expects to make his next start on schedule, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler said he suffered a muscle cramp in his foot during his start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. X-rays came back negative and it sounds like the young right-hander won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation as a result. Buehler will line up to face the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday should he stay on turn.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Sent for precautionary X-rays•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Allows two runs in short outing•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Brilliant in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Cruises to win against Mariners•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fine after collision during excellent outing•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans eight Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...