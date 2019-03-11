Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Facing hitters again Wednesday
Buehler will face hitters again Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler has yet to make a Cactus League appearance this spring, but the Dodgers apparently feel comfortable with him getting his work done in simulated games. The team hasn't given any indication of when or if he'll face hitters on an opposing team this spring, but there also doesn't seem to be any fear that he won't be ready by Opening Day.
