Buehler (13-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over six-plus innings. He struck out five in the 4-2 loss to the Rockies.

Buehler allowed solo shots to Ryan McMahon and Josh Fuentes in the contest, as well as giving up a pair of runs in the third. Buehler was working on short rest after swapping spots with Hyun-Jin Ryu for the weekend. It's the first loss in six starts for Buehler, who now owns a 3.25 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 177.1 innings this season. He'll likely get one more regular-season start, versus the Giants on Friday.