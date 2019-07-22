Buehler (9-1) tossed seven shutout innings to earn the win Sunday against the Marlins, allowing five hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Buehler was in top form in this one, throwing 76 percent of his pitches for strikes as he notched double-digit punchouts for the third time this season. He kept hitters off balance as he recorded 23 swinging strikes and allowed just one extra-base hit. Buehler has now completed three consecutive quality starts, totaling 27 strikeouts and three walks in that span. He'll look to continue his recent dominance in his next start on the road against the Nationals.