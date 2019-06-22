Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans 16 in complete-game win
Buehler (8-1) pitched nine innings and allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out 16 as he earned the win in a 4-2 victory over the Rockies.
Buehler only allowed solo homers to Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon in the contest. The 16 whiffs were a career high for the 24-year-old right-hander, giving him 100 strikeouts in 91.1 innings. He takes a 2.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP into his next start against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.