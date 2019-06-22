Buehler (8-1) pitched nine innings and allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out 16 as he earned the win in a 4-2 victory over the Rockies.

Buehler only allowed solo homers to Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon in the contest. The 16 whiffs were a career high for the 24-year-old right-hander, giving him 100 strikeouts in 91.1 innings. He takes a 2.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP into his next start against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.