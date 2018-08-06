Buehler (5-4) picked up the win against the Astros on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Buehler got lit up for five earned over 4.2 innings against the Phillies on July 25, but he's righted the ship in his two starts since, as he's now yielded just three earned runs and struck out 15 batters over his last 12.1 innings. He was rewarded in this contest with his fifth win of the season thanks to a strong effort in a tough matchup against a high-powered Astros lineup. The young right-hander's 3.63 ERA isn't quite at the elite mark he was posting earlier this season thanks to a couple of recent blowups, but he's having a very strong season overall, as demonstrated by his 1.06 WHIP and 79:16 K:BB over 74.1 innings. He does have another difficult matchup coming up in his next start, as he's slated to take the mound against the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday.