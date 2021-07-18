Buehler (10-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings, earning the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Buehler allowed a pair of doubles that led to two runs against him. However, he provided another solid performance for his 16th quality start of the season, leading all of baseball. The 26-year-old has allowed just five earned runs over his last four starts. He carries a 2.37 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in 121.1 innings. His next start is scheduled Thursday against the Giants.