Buehler allowed one run across four innings of work. He gave up two hits and four walks while striking out eight in Tuesday's win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Buehler went four innings but was pulled due to a high pitch count on Tuesday. The 26-year-old threw 52 of his 95 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on 10 of the 18 batters that he faced. The right-hander's next chance at taking the mound would be if the Dodgers can advance to the NLCS. Dustin May replaced him and threw two scoreless innings to earn credit for the win.