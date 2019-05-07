Buehler (4-0) picked up the win in Monday's 5-3 victory over Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander threw 100 pitches (74 strikes) for the first time in his longest outing of the year, and just his second quality start in eight trips to the mound. Buehler will carry a 4.95 ERA and 32:9 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Nats.