Buehler took a no-decision in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks, surrendering three runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Buehler's major damage came in the form of a two-run homer to Christian Walker in the fourth and an RBI double to Ketel Marte in the seventh to knot the score, 3-3. The Dodgers ended up winning, but not until a walk-off homer from Cody Bellinger in the 10th. It was the third time in Buehler's career that he recorded at least nine strikeouts and zero walks. The 24-year-old southpaw now owns a 3.46 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 113:14 K:BB and will look to continue building upon a standout season in his next start after the All-Star break.