Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fine after collision during excellent outing
Buehler said he felt OK after his collision with Max Muncy on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Buehler didn't factor into the decision during the Dodgers loss; he threw seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six.
The right-hander seemed to shrug off the hard contact he made with his teammate. "I was just happy he went down," he said. "If I was the only one on the ground, that would have been pretty embarrassing." Buehler doesn't appear in jeopardy of missing his next assignment, slated for Friday at the Mariners.
