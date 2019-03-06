Buehler threw a bullpen session Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler isn't dealing with any sort of injury, but the Dodgers are taking things slow with the young right-hander in camp after he saw his innings jump from 98 to 177 (including the playoffs) last year. He's expected to face hitters for the first time this spring in a few days, and if everything goes as planned during his live batting practice session, Buehler could be cleared to make his Cactus League debut shortly thereafter.

