Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fires bullpen session
Buehler threw a bullpen session Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Buehler isn't dealing with any sort of injury, but the Dodgers are taking things slow with the young right-hander in camp after he saw his innings jump from 98 to 177 (including the playoffs) last year. He's expected to face hitters for the first time this spring in a few days, and if everything goes as planned during his live batting practice session, Buehler could be cleared to make his Cactus League debut shortly thereafter.
