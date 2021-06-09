Buehler (5-0) earned the win Tuesday after blanking the Pirates across seven innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Despite an uncharacteristically season-low two punchouts, it was another gem of a performance for Buehler, who blanked his opponent for the third time this season while pitching at least seven innings for the fifth time. The 26-year-old did have a close call in the first frame after Ke'Bryan Hayes swatted a foul pole-hugging solo home run, which was reversed after the official replay review showed Hayes failing to tag first base. With the win, Buehler extends his streak of regular-season starts without a loss to 20, the longest in the majors, while his WHIP of 0.91 checks in at 11th overall. Buehler lines up to make his next start at home Sunday against Texas.