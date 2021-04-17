Buehler did not factor in the decision against San Diego on Friday, hurling six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four.

Buehler gave up a run in the second and another on a Fernando Tatis homer in the fifth, but he was mostly in control and left the game with the Dodgers up by two. He wasn't able to pick up his second win of the campaign, however, as it took 12 innings for the Dodgers to finally put their rival away. Buehler registered 16 swinging strikes in the outing but struck out only four. His strikeout numbers have been down this season -- the right-hander has collected only 12 K's across 18 innings -- but he has held opponents to only four earned runs across his three starts. Buehler's next outing will come in a rematch against San Diego on Thursday.