Buehler (1-0) allowed six hits over six shutout innings Friday, striking out four batters and earning the win over Washington.

Buehler quickly rolled through four innings without much trouble but had runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth frames. He was able to get out clean and pick up the win on Justin Turner's solo homer in the sixth. The 26-year-old has eight strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings and has yet to issue a walk this season. Buehler will get another home start next Thursday against the Rockies.