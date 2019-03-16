Dodgers' Walker Buehler: First spring start coming Tuesday
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Buehler will make his first Cactus League start Tuesday against the Indians, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Buehler will be limited to three innings or 45 pitches in the outing.
After taking a sizable leap forward in his innings count in 2018, Buehler's workload has been lightened this spring with the aim of keeping him fresh for the games that count in the standings. He thus remains a bit behind schedule compared to the Dodgers' other healthy starters, but Buehler will ramp things up Tuesday and should bump his pitch count further while taking the hill in one of the Dodgers' final three spring games March 24 though 26. That would put him on pace to enter the regular season without any notable restrictions.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Cactus League debut on tap•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Didn't feel right early in camp•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Facing hitters again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Completes simulated game•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fires bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Still building up slowly•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...