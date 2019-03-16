Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Buehler will make his first Cactus League start Tuesday against the Indians, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Buehler will be limited to three innings or 45 pitches in the outing.

After taking a sizable leap forward in his innings count in 2018, Buehler's workload has been lightened this spring with the aim of keeping him fresh for the games that count in the standings. He thus remains a bit behind schedule compared to the Dodgers' other healthy starters, but Buehler will ramp things up Tuesday and should bump his pitch count further while taking the hill in one of the Dodgers' final three spring games March 24 though 26. That would put him on pace to enter the regular season without any notable restrictions.