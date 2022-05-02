Buehler (3-1) registered the win during Sunday's 6-3 victory over Detroit, allowing six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Though his finals line looks solid, Buehler had to work hard to go the minimum five for the win and escaped a bases loaded jam in the second inning and a two-on one-out situation in the fourth. The 27-year-old has now gone two starts without allowing a run, lowering his ERA to 2.12 though his 1.11 WHIP would stand to be a career high. Buehler lines up to face the Cubs next weekend.