Buehler (7-0) earned the win over Arizona on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 7.1 innings.

The right-hander made it through 7.1 frames without allowing a hit before David Peralta led off the eighth inning with a single. Buehler was pulled two batters later after a Nick Ahmed single, and he was charged with a pair of runs after both runners came around to score following his departure. Though Buehler's fantastic outing won't enter the no-hit annals, he moved within one of the Dodgers' franchise record with his 22nd straight start without being charged with a loss. He'll carry a 7-0 record, 2.38 ERA and 88:19 K:BB into his next start, which lined up to come at home against the Cubs next week.