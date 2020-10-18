Buehler picked up the win in Game 6 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Saturday, striking out six batters while allowing seven hits and zero walks across six scoreless innings.

Buehler's teammates gave him three runs of support in the bottom of the first inning, which proved to be all the Dodgers would need in their 3-1 win. The righty loaded the bases on three straight singles to open the top of the second, but escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout and was rarely in much trouble the rest of the way. Buehler opened the regular season with a 5.21 ERA in his first four starts but cruised to a 1.53 ERA in his final four outings and now has a 1.89 ERA in four playoff appearances.