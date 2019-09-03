Buehler (12-3) got the win against the Rockies on Monday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out five and walking none in a 16-9 victory for the Dodgers.

It wasn't a sharp outing for Buehler, but he still wound up recording his 12th win of the season as his offense exploded for 16 runs. He had held his opponents scoreless in three of his last four starts coming into the contest and still boasts an excellent 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 190:28 K:BB across 159.1 innings, so this can be considered a blip on the radar in what has been a fantastic overall season for the 25-year-old. He'll draw a favorable matchup for his next start, which will pit him against the Orioles on the road next Tuesday.