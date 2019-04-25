Buehler gave up three runs on four hits with two walks while striking out one through 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Buehler pitched 5.2 scoreless innings before giving up a three-run home run to Javier Baez that promptly ended his outing. This wasn't a typical Buehler start as he only forced seven swinging-strikes and struck out one batter. It's not been the first month of the season that was expected for the 24-year-old as he has a 2-0 record with a 5.25 ERA and 6.8 K/9 through five starts. Buehler will get his next start Tuesday in San Francisco.