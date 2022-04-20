Buehler (1-1) took the loss during Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Atlanta, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings.

The typically sharp Buehler labored in this one as he permitted baserunners in each inning and all three runs came in separate frames, though he was able to keep his pitch count below 80 due to an uncharacteristically low two strikeouts. The bullpen kept Atlanta off the board but opposing starter Max Fried was untouchable all night and Los Angeles was only able to scratch across one run late. The 27-year-old has now surrendered multiple runs while failing to reach six innings or six strikeouts in any of his three starts. He has a prime opportunity to get back on track with his next start scheduled to take place in Arizona on Monday.