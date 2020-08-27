The Dodgers placed Buehler on the 10-day injured list Thursday after he developed a blister on his right hand.

Buehler had been expected to take the hill the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Giants, but he apparently came out of his most recent start Aug. 21 with the blister and was unable to overcome the issue despite having the last five days off to heal up. The IL move is retroactive to Aug. 23, so Buehler will be eligible for activation as soon as Sept. 2, the same day his next turn in the rotation would come up. Los Angeles called up right-hander Mitchell White to take Buehler's spot on the active roster, but it's unclear if White or someone else will receive the starting nod in the nightcap after Clayton Kershaw takes the hill for Game 1 on Thursday.