Buehler completed seven innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

The right-hander gave up only four hits in the outing, but three of them left the yard. Mitch Haniger touched up Buehler for two of the long balls, and the other came off the bat of Kyle Seager. Despite the homers, Buehler had a strong performance overall, collecting eight strikeouts and inducing 17 swings-and-misses. His strikeout numbers were down early in the campaign, but Buehler has now racked up at least eight K's in four straight contests. He has yet to complete less than six innings in a start this season, compiling five quality starts over his seven outings. Buehler's next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at home against Miami.