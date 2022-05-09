Buehler (4-1) got the win during Sunday's 7-1 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Buehler permitted a run on two hits in the first inning but was lights out thereafter, and fell in line for the win after Los Angeles took the lead in the fourth. The 27-year-old has rebounded with three excellent outings -- one run allowed across 21 innings -- following three mediocre turns to open the season. He carries a 1.96 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled to come against Philadelphia on Saturday.