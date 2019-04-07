Buehler (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four in a 7-2 victory over the Rockies.

The right-hander got a fairly early hook despite his effectiveness, throwing 50 of 79 pitches for strikes, but it's understandable the Dodgers wouldn't want to press Buehler's luck at Coors Field. He'll look to keep building momentum in his next outing Thursday in St. Louis.