Buehler (4-2) allowed five runs in just one-plus inning of work, yielding five hits (one home run) and a walk in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Cubs.

Buehler was also dinged with the blown save in his first relief appearance of 2018. The 23-year-old rookie was on the DL for nearly three weeks with a rib injury and came out of the bullpen in lieu of making a rehab start in the minors. This obviously didn't go according to plan, but Buehler had a terrific 2.63 ERA prior to his DL stint. For now, it's unclear when he'll get his next start, but it looks like it will come against Pittsburgh early next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories