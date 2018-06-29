Buehler (4-2) allowed five runs in just one-plus inning of work, yielding five hits (one home run) and a walk in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Cubs.

Buehler was also dinged with the blown save in his first relief appearance of 2018. The 23-year-old rookie was on the DL for nearly three weeks with a rib injury and came out of the bullpen in lieu of making a rehab start in the minors. This obviously didn't go according to plan, but Buehler had a terrific 2.63 ERA prior to his DL stint. For now, it's unclear when he'll get his next start, but it looks like it will come against Pittsburgh early next week.