Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Heads to DL with rib microfracture
Buehler (ribs) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right rib microfracture.
Buehler was reportedly only dealing with a rib bruise, but an MRI revealed the microfracture Tuesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports, which is likely to have the right-hander on the shelf for a couple weeks. The 23-year-old was struck by a 108-mph line drive May 21, and ended up pitching through the injury three additional times. Buehler has been fantastic with a 2.63 ERA and 0.95 WHIP and 54 strikeouts across 51.1 innings this season, as the Dodgers send yet another starting pitcher to the disabled list.
