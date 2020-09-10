Buehler (blister) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to September 9.
The blister issue emerged during the right-hander's Wednesday outing in which he lasted just 2.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers were hopeful that he would be able to make his next scheduled start, but now he will miss at least one turn through the rotation. He will be eligible to be activated from the injured list Sept. 20.
