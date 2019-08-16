Buehler (10-3) allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Marlins.

Despite allowing an earned run in both the first and third innings, Buehler was still turning in a respectable start by striking out four of the first nine batters he faced. However, things went downhill in the fifth inning, as he allowed the first seven batters he faced to reach base prior to being pulled. Given the matchup, Buehler's stumble was surprising. However, he still owns a 3.31 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 166 strikeouts across 141.1 innings for the season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday against Toronto.