Buehler gave up six runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings during Tuesday's loss to the Phillies. He had seven strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Buehler allowed five runs on a pair of homers during the second inning but only one of the runs was earned due to an error early in the frame. He served up three homers overall, his highest total this season. The young right-hander has a 3.44 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 120:17 K:BB in 18 starts and has an appetizing matchup with the Marlins on Sunday.