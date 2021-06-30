Buehler (8-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Dodgers after giving up an unearned run on three hits and a walk across 6.2 innings, striking out seven.

Buehler has tossed nine straight quality starts and continues to be one of the best pitchers in the National League, posting a 1.53 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP and a 54:19 K:BB during that nine-game span. The righty has also fanned at least six in three straight outings and is slated to pitch again next week on the road against the Marlins.