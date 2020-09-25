Buehler hurled four scoreless innings against Oakland on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Los Angeles limited Buehler to four innings and 65 pitches in his return from a blister on his throwing hand, but he did enough in the abbreviated start to inspire confidence heading into the postseason. The right-hander induced 11 swinging strikes despite the short outing as he whiffed half of the 12 batters he retired. Per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, Buehler's next outing will be as a starter in either Game 1 or Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs.